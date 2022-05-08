Exclusive! “I would love to do some roles which have action sequences” - Ayushi Khurana aka Ajooni

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s Ajooni revolves around Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana’s Ajooni is the story of a girl who is very simple and belongs to a middle-class family, who enjoys the smallest of joys in her heart whereas Shoaib Ibrahim aka Rajveer is a smart Punjabi guy who is the stubborn son of the elder father and does not listen to anyone in front of him.

In an exclusive interview with us, Ayushi Khurana aka Ajooni revealed the wish list she wants to fulfill.

What is there on your bucket list?

I would love to try my luck in web series as I watch a lot of web series and if given a chance then I would love to do OTT rather than films! But as of now, I would love to do TV only.

What kind of roles do you want to do?

Well, I do not mind doing a negative role if the role has potential, but in the future, I would love to do some roles which have action sequences.

Whom would you love to collaborate with?

In terms of co-actors, I would love to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui if I am doing OTT, and I also admire Imtiaz Ali and casting-wise Mukesh Chhabra.

Good luck, Ayushi!

Good luck, Ayushi!