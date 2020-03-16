Exclusive! Playing Ajooni’s character is not that difficult for me as I can relate to her, but Amrita’s character was quite challenging as it was negative: Ayushi Khurana aka Ajooni

MUMBAI : Star Bharat’s Ajooni revolves around Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana’s Ajooni is the story of a girl who is very simple and belongs to a middle-class family, who enjoys the smallest of joys in her heart whereas Shoaib Ibrahim aka Rajveer is a smart Punjabi guy who is the stubborn son of the elder father and does not listen to anyone in front of him.

In an exclusive interview with us, Ayushi Khurana aka Ajooni revealed her character details, challenges and more.

Tell us about your character.

Well, Ajooni is a positive character. Her family means a lot to her. She is very caring and shares a great bond with her family. In my previous show, I started with a positive character but eventually, it ended being negative, whereas Ajooni is throughout positive and she cannot tolerate something which is wrong.

How much difficult was it for you to create a balance between both roles earlier?

Playing Ajooni’s character is not that difficult for me as I can relate to her, but Amrita’s character was quite challenging as it was negative. However, there was a lot of scopes as far as my expressions were concerned. I used to ask everybody about my portrayal so that I could perform well.

Tell us about the bond that you share with the team.

Well, the team is quite helpful and I receive good vibes while working with them. I have started treating my onscreen mother and sister as my own.

Good luck, Ayushi!

