Exclusive! Playing Ajooni’s character is not that difficult for me as I can relate to her, but Amrita’s character was quite challenging as it was negative: Ayushi Khurana aka Ajooni

In an exclusive interview with us, Ayushi Khurana aka Ajooni revealed her character details, challenges and more.

 

Ayushi Khurana

MUMBAI : Star Bharat’s Ajooni revolves around Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana’s Ajooni is the story of a girl who is very simple and belongs to a middle-class family, who enjoys the smallest of joys in her heart whereas Shoaib Ibrahim aka Rajveer is a smart Punjabi guy who is the stubborn son of the elder father and does not listen to anyone in front of him.

Tell us about your character.

Well, Ajooni is a positive character. Her family means a lot to her. She is very caring and shares a great bond with her family. In my previous show, I started with a positive character but eventually, it ended being negative, whereas Ajooni is throughout positive and she cannot tolerate something which is wrong.

How much difficult was it for you to create a balance between both roles earlier?

Playing Ajooni’s character is not that difficult for me as I can relate to her, but Amrita’s character was quite challenging as it was negative. However, there was a lot of scopes as far as my expressions were concerned. I used to ask everybody about my portrayal so that I could perform well.

Tell us about the bond that you share with the team.

Well, the team is quite helpful and I receive good vibes while working with them. I have started treating my onscreen mother and sister as my own.

Good luck, Ayushi!

