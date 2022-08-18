Exclusive! “I would love to team up with Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor”, says Kumkum Bhagya's Veronica aka Mili

In an exclusive interaction with us, Veronica aka Mili spoke about her expectations in the near future, fashion mantras and more!

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 04:30
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character.

Now in the current episodes, we saw the grand entry of Mili, who is the love interest of Aryan Khanna, who has replaced actor Zeeshan Khan in the show.

What growth are you expecting in the near future?

Eventually, you get different opportunities while doing a daily show. Recently, I got a call to feature in one of the films with Alia Bhatt as her friend but since my dates were fixed here, so could not grab the opportunity. So, basically, the filmmakers want to replace someone in the film on an urgent basis so they call me to replace an actress in Alia Bhatt’s film. But on the honest fact, I am open to negative and positive roles. As of now, I am enjoying the company of Kumkum Bhagya director, but I would love to team up with Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor!

What are the fashion mantras you follow?

I believe in being classy, sober and not too shimmery. I am fond of shoes, clothes, makeup, and everything that suits me, but ideally, I am not brand-conscious.

Tell us about the secret of your sexy body:

Well, I am fortunate enough that even though I eat a lot, I do not gain weight.

That was our chat with her and we are sure you enjoyed learning about her furure prospects and the fashion mantras she shared. 

Good Luck Veronica!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

