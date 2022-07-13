Exclusive! I would love to try my luck in Bollywood films which have an essence of historical background: Jazzy Ballerini aka Emily of 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily’

In an exclusive interaction with us, Jazzy Ballerini aka Emily spoke about the wish list that she desires to fulfill

2022-07-13
MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily, the foreigner bahu. Chaos ensues in their household as Anandi Baa tries to figure out how to get rid of Emily with the help of some family members. The reality of the situation dawns on her, and we get to see the beautiful relationship go from initial hesitancy to understanding and accepting.

The dynamic of a traditional Indian family gets shaken due to the arrival of a foreign 'bahu'. The cast includes Kanchan Gupta in the role of 'Anandi Baa', Jazzy Ballerini as exotic bahu 'Emily', and Mishkat Verma as the male lead, 'Aarav'.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Jazzy Ballerini aka Emily spoke about the wish list that she desires to fulfill!

What are the things on your wish list?

Well, I would love to try my luck in Bollywood films which have an essence of historical background and have lots of dance performances.

What kinds of roles would you love to do?

I would love do roles which are strong and which are family-oriented and something which is similar to me.

With which director would you love to collaborate?

Seriously, I do not have any idea about the Bollywood directors but I am really happy with the director of the show. 

