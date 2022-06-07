Exclusive! “It is very tough to find people who do not make me feel alienated”, Jazzy Ballerini aka Emily of 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily’

MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily, the foreigner bahu. Chaos ensues in their household as Anandi Baa tries to figure out how to get rid of Emily with the help of some family members. The reality of the situation dawns on her, and we get to see the beautiful relationship go from initial hesitancy to understanding and accepting.

The dynamic of a traditional Indian family gets shaken due to the arrival of a foreign 'bahu'. The cast includes Kanchan Gupta in the role of 'Anandi Baa', Jazzy Ballerini as exotic bahu 'Emily', and Mishkat Verma as the male lead, 'Aarav'.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Jazzy Ballerini aka Emily spoke about the bond that she shares with the cast and crew on the sets.

How do you feel on the sets of your show?

The show’s set is a happy place for me. The cast and crew have become my family as I am all alone in India. And they treat me as if I am part of their family. Two months ago I had surgery and everyone was worried about me. They care for me and I care for them.

What kind of bond do you share with all the cast and crew?

My bond with the cast and crew is superb. I get along with Mishkat very well, and everyone teaches me and everyone takes super care of me as I am one of the youngest on the show.

What kind of learning do you get from the cast and crew?

Well, apart from language, I learn how Indian television works as I have never worked for Indian TV. The cast and crew teach me to give expression and reaction to a particular scene. In short, the cast has welcomed me so warmly and it is very tough to find people who do not make me feel alienated.

Good luck, Jazzy!

