Exclusive! “I would like to tell everyone that bahus need space so that she can be herself” -Kanchan Gupta of Anandi Baa Aur Emily

In an exclusive interaction with us, Kanchan Gupta aka Anandi Baa spoke about her role and shared her take on the saas-bahu relationship.

 

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 21:01
Exclusive! “I would like to tell everyone that bahus need space so that she can be herself” -Kanchan Gupta of Anandi Baa Aur Emi

MUMBAI :The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily, the foreigner bahu. Chaos ensues in their household as Anandi Baa tries to figure out how to get rid of Emily with the help of some family members. The reality of the situation dawns on her, and we get to see the beautiful relationship go from initial hesitancy to understanding and accepting.

The dynamic of a traditional Indian family gets shaken due to the arrival of a foreign 'bahu'. The cast includes Kanchan Gupta in the role of 'Anandi Baa', Jazzy Ballerini as exotic bahu 'Emily', and Mishkat Verma as the male lead, 'Aarav'.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Kanchan Gupta aka Anandi Baa spoke about her role and shared her take on the saas-bahu relationship.

Also read: Exclusive! Emily aka Jazzy knows a bit of Hindi, so it is quite easy to bond with her: Kanchan Gupta of Anandi Baa Aur Emily

What is so special about your role?

So, basically, the makers have decided not to give my role the Gujarati accent to show some difference as many people in the serial are given the Gujarati accent.

What kind of stereotypical image of mother-in-law do you want to break?

We have portrayed an image of a mother-in-law in such a way, but in reality, I would say that my mother-in-law was such a kind person who knows to tell the real fact to everyone! So, I will empower my bahu who makes a lot of mistakes and will tell her to progress well.

Also read: Exclusive! “The biggest challenge for me was to search the link from where I could give the auditions,’ Kanchan Gupta of Anandi Baa Aur Emily

What kind of message would you like to give to the mothers-in-law who are unfair?

I would like to tell everyone's mom-in-law that they too were a daughter-in-law. The problems were different from earlier days so I would like to tell all the mothers-in-law that your bahu is also going out to work as your son goes. So, I would like to tell everyone that bahus need space so that she can be herself.

Good luck, Kanchan!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

Anandi Baa Videshi Anandi Baa aur Emily Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam TellyChakkar kanchan gupta mishkat verma Jazzy Ballerini hotstar Star Plus exclusive interview
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 21:01

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! This is what Sonu Sood feels Bollywood needs to do as competition with South Indian Films grows, Check Out
MUMBAI :The South vs. Bollywood debate has been going on for a long time now and many blockbuster films have been made...
What! There was a time when Tabu was considered ‘Too Talented’ for Aamir Khan’s ‘Fanaa’, Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Also read:...
Exclusive! “I would like to tell everyone that bahus need space so that she can be herself” -Kanchan Gupta of Anandi Baa Aur Emily
MUMBAI :The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily,...
Exclusive! “I would love to do some roles which have action sequences” - Ayushi Khurana aka Ajooni
MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s Ajooni revolves around Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana’s Ajooni is the...
Interesting! These B-town stars do not like spending money
MUMBAI: Bollywood is known for its glitz and glamour. And we often see stars buying new things and living the life in a...
Congratulations! Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya fame Mudasir Zafar gets hitched
MUMBAI: Mudasir Zafar, who is known for his performance in Shoorveer, is a married man now. He recently got hitched to...
Recent Stories
OMG! This is what Sonu Sood feels Bollywood needs to do as competition with South Indian Films grows, Check Out
OMG! This is what Sonu Sood feels Bollywood needs to do as competition with South Indian Films grows, Check Out
Latest Video