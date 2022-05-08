Exclusive! “I would like to tell everyone that bahus need space so that she can be herself” -Kanchan Gupta of Anandi Baa Aur Emily

MUMBAI :The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily, the foreigner bahu. Chaos ensues in their household as Anandi Baa tries to figure out how to get rid of Emily with the help of some family members. The reality of the situation dawns on her, and we get to see the beautiful relationship go from initial hesitancy to understanding and accepting.

The dynamic of a traditional Indian family gets shaken due to the arrival of a foreign 'bahu'. The cast includes Kanchan Gupta in the role of 'Anandi Baa', Jazzy Ballerini as exotic bahu 'Emily', and Mishkat Verma as the male lead, 'Aarav'.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Kanchan Gupta aka Anandi Baa spoke about her role and shared her take on the saas-bahu relationship.

What is so special about your role?

So, basically, the makers have decided not to give my role the Gujarati accent to show some difference as many people in the serial are given the Gujarati accent.

What kind of stereotypical image of mother-in-law do you want to break?

We have portrayed an image of a mother-in-law in such a way, but in reality, I would say that my mother-in-law was such a kind person who knows to tell the real fact to everyone! So, I will empower my bahu who makes a lot of mistakes and will tell her to progress well.

What kind of message would you like to give to the mothers-in-law who are unfair?

I would like to tell everyone's mom-in-law that they too were a daughter-in-law. The problems were different from earlier days so I would like to tell all the mothers-in-law that your bahu is also going out to work as your son goes. So, I would like to tell everyone that bahus need space so that she can be herself.

Good luck, Kanchan!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



