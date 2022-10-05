Exclusive! I wouldn’t have achieved this if I had not followed my passion for acting by leaving my chartered accountancy job: Kumkum Bhagya’s Tina Philip aka Rhea

Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea of Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya opens up on her journey so far. Read on.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 18:13
Exclusive! I wouldn’t have achieved this if I had not followed my passion for acting by leaving my chartered accountancy job: Ku

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple of Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Philip plays the negative role of Rhea, and the audiences love her performance. 

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Tina Philip got nostalgic regarding her journey so far. 

Also read: Exclusive! I am passionate only about acting; fashion is a part of the bigger picture: Kumkum Bhagya’s Tina Philip aka Rhea

Please tell us about your journey so far. 

Well, my journey so far is a roller coaster ride. There were a lot of ups and downs. I have learnt a lot through my experiences in terms of the craft. But, I have really enjoyed it so far. Every step is learning to me, I wouldn’t have achieved this if I had not followed my passion for acting by leaving my chartered accountancy job. I feel that my soul has been fed and I am really blessed for it. 

How challenging was it for you to balance your personal and professional life? 

I am in a relationship with Nikhil who is an actor, so we understand each other’s work. During Covid-19, we had a nice quality time with each other. I do not think I consciously balance (my personal and professional life) but it happens naturally, organically, and beautifully. 

Also read: I believe in a balance of the mind, body, and soul: Kumkum Bhagya’s Tina Philip aka Rhea on her fitness regime

Which role of yours is very close to your heart? 

Well, all my roles to date are closest to my heart but if am asked to pick one then it would be Aastha as it was my first show and it was the first time I saw myself on the screen and definitely Aye Mere Humsafar is one of my favourites and now Balaji happened to me which is a great experience and the cast is really amazing. I am feeling that it is only two months with them. But on a personal note, Aastha, Vidhi, and Komal Kali (a double role for quite a challenging role) and the current role which I am playing in Kumkum Bhagya are closest to my heart. 

Good luck, Tina! 

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Zee TV Zee 5 Kumkum Bhagya Mugdha Chapekar Krishna kaul tina ann Philip tina Philip shabir ahluwalia khyaati keswani rhea Prachi ranbir reyhna malhotra Sriti Jha abhi pragya spoiler alert TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 18:13

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! I wouldn’t have achieved this if I had not followed my passion for acting by leaving my chartered accountancy job: Kumkum Bhagya’s Tina Philip aka Rhea
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all...
CONTROVERSY: Delhi High Court asks makers of Jayehbhai Jordaar to insert a disclaimer concerning the illegality of the practice of sex determination!
MUMBAI: Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a comedy-drama film written and directed by Divyang Thakkar, and produced by Aditya...
Oh No! After brutally getting trolled for loud make-up, Netizens backlashes Ankita Lokhande for this reason
MUMBAI: Reality show Lock Upp that was Hosted by Kangana Ranaut was a major hit amongst the viewers. The show aired on...
From Shreya in SOTY 2 to Tia in Gehraiyaan, Ananya Panday completes 3 years in Bollywood!
MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Ananya Panday recently completed 3 years of her debut today. The actress has been living the...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: What! Rudraksh makes up a story to save Saransh, Revati to believe it
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Must Read! Will Pallavi and Nikhil reunite for the sake of their children’s happiness in Sony TV’s Appnapan?
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new serial Appnapan is all set to entertain the audience with an intriguing storyline. Popular...
Recent Stories
CONTROVERSY: Delhi High Court asks makers of Jayehbhai Jordaar to insert a disclaimer concerning the illegality of the practice
CONTROVERSY: Delhi High Court asks makers of Jayehbhai Jordaar to insert a disclaimer concerning the illegality of the practice of sex determination!
Latest Video