Exclusive! I wouldn’t have achieved this if I had not followed my passion for acting by leaving my chartered accountancy job: Kumkum Bhagya’s Tina Philip aka Rhea

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Tina Philip got nostalgic regarding her journey so far.

Please tell us about your journey so far.

Well, my journey so far is a roller coaster ride. There were a lot of ups and downs. I have learnt a lot through my experiences in terms of the craft. But, I have really enjoyed it so far. Every step is learning to me, I wouldn’t have achieved this if I had not followed my passion for acting by leaving my chartered accountancy job. I feel that my soul has been fed and I am really blessed for it.

How challenging was it for you to balance your personal and professional life?

I am in a relationship with Nikhil who is an actor, so we understand each other’s work. During Covid-19, we had a nice quality time with each other. I do not think I consciously balance (my personal and professional life) but it happens naturally, organically, and beautifully.

Which role of yours is very close to your heart?

Well, all my roles to date are closest to my heart but if am asked to pick one then it would be Aastha as it was my first show and it was the first time I saw myself on the screen and definitely Aye Mere Humsafar is one of my favourites and now Balaji happened to me which is a great experience and the cast is really amazing. I am feeling that it is only two months with them. But on a personal note, Aastha, Vidhi, and Komal Kali (a double role for quite a challenging role) and the current role which I am playing in Kumkum Bhagya are closest to my heart.

