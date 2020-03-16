Exclusive! If I overcome my fears, I will feel that I have won the competition: Nishant Bhat on his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

In an exclusive conversation with us, Nishant Bhat talks Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and more.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 15:30
Exclusive! If I overcome my fears, I will feel that I have won the competition: Nishant Bhat on his participation in Khatron Ke

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

Also read: Exclusive! Rohit Shetty Sir is doing a brilliant job in films, but I would love to make him dance: Nishant Bhat on his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT. Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar, and then, ace director Rohit Shetty took and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonders in terms of TRPs. The contestants were very good and performed all the tasks well. They didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

Now, the makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

In an exclusive conversation with us, Nishant Bhat talks about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and more.

Will you become Rohit’s favourite contestant?

As you have seen in Bigg Boss 15, Pratik and I have performed our tasks with full energy. We have given our 100% in all the formats.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Initially, I refused to be a part of the show; it was my family who convinced me' Aneri Vajani on her fears, agreeing for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and more

Who are your friends on this journey? 

Tushar Kalia and Pratik Sehajpal are my friends. But I wish Urfi, Devoleena, and my other friends from Bigg Boss 15 join.

Who will give you tough competition? 

Well, the first competition is with myself. Then, my competition would be with water, heights, snakes, reptiles, and insects. If I overcome my fears, I will feel that I have won the competition. 

Any message for your fans?

Thank you so much for all the love and support, and I promise to entertain you all like I do. Always keep showering your love.

Good luck, Nishant!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

khatron ke khiladi 12 Colors TV Voot Rohit Shetty Mohit Malik Pratik Sehajpal Shivangi Joshi Erika Packard Rubina Dilaik Nishat Bhat Chetna Pande Sriti Jha Rajiv Adatia Tushar Kalia Faisal Shaikh Kanika Mann Aneri Vajani kkk12 TellyChakkar exclusive interview Shilpa Shetty shamita shetty TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 15:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! If I overcome my fears, I will feel that I have won the competition: Nishant Bhat on his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Kumkum Bhagya: Exclusive! Ranbir to throw a surprise party on his marriage anniversary
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
VIEWERSCOPE! Twitteratis state that Yeh Rishta Hai Kya Khelata is turning into a Male centric show, call out Akshara's monologue as BIASED and support Shefali
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
EXCLUSIVE! Ashutosh Singh roped in for Atrangii's Parshuram
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Oh No! Ruhi’s life in danger, Revati irked
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
“Wo ghar mein kaam sambhalte hain taki hum yahan aram se kaam kar sake” says Superstar Singer 2 Judge Javed Ali while celebrating ‘The Great Indian Housewives’
MUMBAI : ‘Housewives are the spine of every family’. Celebrating ‘The Great Indian Housewives’, Sony Entertainment...
Recent Stories
What! Kartik Aryan was the real hero in Karan Johar's birthday bash, read more
What! Kartik Aryan was the real hero in Karan Johar's birthday bash, read more
Latest Video