Exclusive! If I overcome my fears, I will feel that I have won the competition: Nishant Bhat on his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT. Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar, and then, ace director Rohit Shetty took and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonders in terms of TRPs. The contestants were very good and performed all the tasks well. They didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

Now, the makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

In an exclusive conversation with us, Nishant Bhat talks about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and more.

Will you become Rohit’s favourite contestant?

As you have seen in Bigg Boss 15, Pratik and I have performed our tasks with full energy. We have given our 100% in all the formats.

Who are your friends on this journey?

Tushar Kalia and Pratik Sehajpal are my friends. But I wish Urfi, Devoleena, and my other friends from Bigg Boss 15 join.

Who will give you tough competition?

Well, the first competition is with myself. Then, my competition would be with water, heights, snakes, reptiles, and insects. If I overcome my fears, I will feel that I have won the competition.

Any message for your fans?

Thank you so much for all the love and support, and I promise to entertain you all like I do. Always keep showering your love.

