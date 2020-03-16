Exclusive! “Now it is difficult for me to speak Hindi because of the continuous use of Awadhi” - Sumbul Touqeer Khan aka Imlie

MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. It stars Sumbul Toqueer Khan and Fahmaan Khan in the lead roles of Imlie and Aryan. The audience is in love with the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. Aditya is still disturbed by their relationship. Cheeni and Aryan's camaraderie has become the talk of the town

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Sumbul spoke about her bond with Nilima, usage of the Awadhi language and more.

Tell us about the bond that you share with Nilima Ji.

I share a different relationship with Nilima Ji, I cannot term my relationship as mother-daughter kind. I was quite small and so I do not have any memory of her, but Nilima Ji takes care of me, my food and so do I.

Are you used to speaking Awadhi at home too?

Yes, many times it happens that I speak Awadhi at home too, so now it is difficult for me to speak Hindi because of the continuous use of Awadhi.

What is your message for the audience?

Well, my team and I are working hard for the audience, but as of now, I can only say that there are many more interesting treats for you ahead in the story.

Well said, Sumbul!

