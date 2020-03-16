Exclusive! Rohit Sir is the biggest daredevil: Rajiv Adatia on his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

MUMBAI: Rajiv Adatia rose to fame with his stint in the Bigg Boss 15. The audience loved his game. He entertained them with his humour. He had grabbed headlines for his friendship with Umar and Karan Kundrra and his love for his sister Shamita Shetty. In fact, when he was eliminated from the show, fans were disappointed.

Rajiv was the entertaining factor in Bigg Boss, and now, he is back on television. He will be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rajiv and asked his views on working with Rohit Shetty, the response that he got from Shilpa and Shamita Shetty, and on his favourite and least favourite task.

How scared are you to perform a task in front of Rohit Shetty Sir?

Scared is not the right word. Respect is the appropriate word for him. He takes his work very seriously, he does not like it when someone aborts the task. I will try to do my best so that I can make him proud.

If given a chance to give a task to Rohit Shetty, what task will you give him?

Well, in a humourous way, I would love to give him a task to not to shout at me. But I think he will perform any task flawlessly. Rohit Sir is the biggest daredevil and khiladi. He first performs the task and then asks us to do so. No one can beat him.

What was the reaction of the Shetty sisters on you doing KKK12?

Initially, they were quite shocked as well as happy. Then, they said, “Go kill it.”

Any particular stunt that you like or dislike?

The electric shocks are scary. But all in all, every task will be a shocker and nothing will be easy.

Good luck, Rajiv!

