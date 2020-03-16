Exclusive! “Sana has changed me in a way that I never thought to get changed”, says Pooja Banerjee on being a mother

Pooja Banerjee

MUMBAI : Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple of Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Earlier, Naina Singh played the role of Rhea but later got replaced by Pooja Banerjee Sejwal and Tina Philip!

In an exclusive interaction with us, Pooja Banerjee Sejwal spill the beans on her postpartum depression, daily routine, missing being on sets of Kumkum Bhagya and more.

Also read: Exclusive! I was free of worries as I was occupied with work: Pooja Banerjee on being a mother

Have you faced any kind of postpartum depression as such?

Frankly speaking, I have not faced any kind of postpartum depression, in fact, my Sandip, my family and friends are all around me so much, depression did not affect me. Also, I and Sandip had planned the pregnancy in such a way that everything fell on a proper plate. I felt as blessed as Sandip took paternity leave and the entire family was all around me.

What kind of daily routine do you follow these days?

So, I woke up around 6 am in the morning, and recently, I shot for a project but side by side, I was looking out for Sana as well. So, I follow what everyone generally does with their newborn baby, I massaged, gave her a bath and fed her and so on.

Also read: Exclusive! I was numb when I held her for the first time; everything around me paused: Pooja Banerjee Sejwal on being a mother

How do you miss being on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya?

Well, honestly it will be unfair to say that I miss or not miss, but I would surely say that I am on break. And also, I have decided that till the time Sana is breastfeeding, I would not take on any such big project.

How is motherhood treating you?

Till now motherhood is treating me well. My friends told me that we did not expect you are so hands-on mother. But Sana has changed me in a way that I never thought to get changed. I have not kept a nanny for her, but if at all I need help, I would ask somebody from my family to help me.

Well said, Pooja!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Latest Video