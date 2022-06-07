Exclusive! Sandeep asked me to return to work, but it was my conscious decision to call it quits: Pooja Banerjee on being a mother

In an exclusive interaction with us, Pooja Banerjee Sejwal spills the beans on what keeps her active, hubby Sandeep’s support and more.

Pooja Banerjee

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple of Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Earlier, Naina Singh played the role of Rhea but later got replaced by Pooja Banerjee Sejwal and Tina Philip!

In an exclusive interaction with us, Pooja Banerjee Sejwal spills the beans on what keeps her active, hubby Sandeep's support and more.

What makes you active even though Sana is with you?

Well, the thing that keeps me occupied and active is cooking. So, you know exactly how much you need to cook and what ingredients you need to add to the meal. I cook as per the nutritional value.

How did Sandeep support you pre and post-delivery?

From the time we got to know that we are going to be parents Sandeep took special care of me. After the delivery, Sandeep asked me to return to work, but it was my conscious decision to call it quits as I wanted to give my time to Sana. Honestly, Sandeep has given a lot of space to me as an individual and as a partner, and now as a mother, he has always been there for me.

Were there any names that you wanted to keep for Sana?

There were a lot of names on the list. I wanted to keep her name as Kavya, Saisha but he was very much adamant about Sana.

Well said, Pooja!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

Latest Video