Exclusive! "The people around me tag me as a lazy person when it comes to shopping," says, Karan Wahi aka Aditya Raj Singh of Channa Mereya

In an exclusive interaction with us, Karan Wahi aka Aditya Raj Singh reveals his fashion mantras, the appreciation that he receives and more.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 04:30
Karan Wahi

MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows, and the audience has always embraced the concept of these shows. Star Bharat has returned with a new fiction series and is now ramping up to entertain audiences with its new show ‘Channa Mereya’ which is right now entertaining everyone.

The show stars Karan Wahi aka Aditya Raj Singh and Niyati Fatnani aka Ginni Garewal in the lead roles.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Karan Wahi aka Aditya Raj Singh reveals his fashion mantras, an appreciation that he receives and more.

Tell us about what fashion mantras you follow:

I feel I do not have fashion sense, but when it comes to clothes I am very minimalistic! I do not own too many clothes and rather I can say that I can count my clothes easily. I love wearing caps, denim, cardigans, shirts and some pairs of comfy clothes.

How do people define you when it comes to shopping?

Well, the people around me tag me as a lazy person when it comes to shopping as I do not shop for myself.

What kind of appreciation you have received so far being an actor?

I have been receiving messages for some or the other reason, and frankly, I just love it. And I would like to convey a big thanks to them for pouring their love upon me always!

Well, that was Karan Wahi as he talks about his fashion choices, people appreciating him and the kind of shopper he is. It is always heard that one should be comfortable with what we wear as far as fashion is concerned, and Karan seems to be just that kind of a guy!

Good luck, Karan!

About Author

Latest Video