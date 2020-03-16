MUMBAI : Exclusive! The shoot in Agra during the lockdown was the best: Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Vibha Bhagat aka Chitra Oswal

Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal bride for her grandson. Simar's quest ends when she meets her namesake, Simar Narayan, who dreams of making it big as a singer.

The lead cast includes Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar, Karan Sharma, and Tanya Sharma. Krutika Desai plays the negative lead as Dhami Kapoor.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Vibha Bhagat aka Chitra Oswal gets nostalgic while talking about shooting in different locations.

Vibha Bhagat is a television and film actress who has worked in films like Addi Tappaa and Zindagi Zindabaad. Apart from this, she has also been an important part of television shows Beyhadh, Papa By Chance, and Pavitra Bhagya. Currently, she is seen in Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka 2, wherein she plays the role of Chitra.

Tell us about whom you get along with on the set.

Well, I am very close to everyone on the set, but I have a great deal of fun with Jayati ji. She is indeed a fun person. I have a fun time with Avinash, Radhika, and all the actors on the set. We are like a family kind on the set. We eat together, and when somebody is not there on the set, people are concerned and they enquire about their absence.

Any memories you will always cherish from this journey?

Every moment spent during this one year of Sasural Simar Ka 2 has indeed been memorable, but the shoot we had in Agra during the lockdown period was the best as we came close to each other and we got to understand each other very well.

Any other anecdote you would like to share?

Apart from the Agra shoot, another that was exciting was the Vaishnodevi shoot, because of the track and because we built a bond with the cast and crew. We explored the place as well.

Good luck, Vibha!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.