Exclusive! “There was no fear in my mind for getting stereotyped“, says Vijayendra Kumeria after Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye goes off-air

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vijayendra who spoke in length about his shooting experience for Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, his differences with the makers and more.

MUMBAI: Vijayendra Kumeria is one of the most popular names in the television world.

The actor has been a part of the TV industry for a very long time and has managed to establish a name for himself in the showbiz.

Vijayendra won several hearts with his amazing performance in Sony TV's show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye.

The actor was playing the role of a producer in the show and his character's name was Armaan Oberoi.

Vijayendra was seen in a very different avatar in the show and was paired opposite actress Vidhi Pandya.

The duo has worked together in Colors' show Udaan.

Vijayendra is being lauded for his performance in the show as fans are in love with his mature acting and the way he has taken his character a notch higher with time.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vijayendra who spoke in length about his shooting experience for Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, his difference with makers and more.

Tell us how it was shooting for Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye:

Nice, I am content. The character was challenging to me indeed. I wanted that people should like my flawed character and they indeed loved it. I enjoyed it thoroughly and something different and not monotonous at all.

Initially, the character was not that grey but ultimately, we saw it turned grey shade only so what is your take on this?

Well, I would say that I have never denied that it is not a grey shade character, but I had always said it is an anti-hero where I am the hero. I had conditioned my mind to put in the conviction accordingly. But yes, there was a change because the makers decided and the character was liked by all despite having flaws and did a lot of balancing things with the rest of the roles as well. But I take it in my pride, did all the level best and on top of it, I did not receive any negative comments for the role so that makes me happy.

Did you have disagreements with the makers for the development of your character?

So, when things were changing I had discussions with the makers so they gave me genuine reasons with respect to channel and content demands. Therefore, as an actor, my job is to deliver what is demanded with all balancing acts in a smarter way. There was no fear in my mind of getting stereotyped.

Well said, Vijayendra!

Exclusive! "There was no fear in my mind for getting stereotyped", says Vijayendra Kumeria after Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye goes off-air
Latest Video