EXCLUSIVE! Wagle Ki Duniya fame Sumeet Raghavan on his views on television content: I wish we go back to the weekly format, shares about his inspiration behind acting and much more

Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva Pranati, Anjan Srivastava, Chinmayee Salvi, Sheehan Kapahi, Deepak Pareek, and many more are playing pivotal roles in the show.

Sumeet is playing the lead role of Rajesh Wagle in the show.

The actor's character has changed a lot with time.

Apart from talking about his show, in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Sumeet spoke about his inspiration behind acting, his views on getting typecast and much more.

Actors often complain about getting typecast for playing certain kinds of roles. It's not the case with you as we have seen you performing different roles in your long career span. What is your take on this?

I am very lucky to have played different characters on television. Be it Sarabhai VS Sarabhai, Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo, Badi Door Se Aaye Hai, and even Wagle Ki Duniya. I am grateful for the opportunities.

Who has been your inspiration behind taking up acting?

There are a lot of inspirations behind taking up acting. As a teenager, as a college, Bollywood superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Dilip Kumar, and the greatest of all Charlie Chaplin have been my inspiration. My mom and dad have been instrumental.



One thing you like and one thing you dislike about television and its content.

One thing I hate about television is that poor writers have to write so many scenes for one episode of 20 to 25 minutes. It is also taxing for the actors and the entire unit. Sometimes I wish we go back to the weekly format. It also hampers and takes a toll on the content. I feel this should not be the case. Everybody needs to reaccess, reanalyse and rejuvenate.

