Exclusive! “We would try to refrain from grey shade character”, Naagin 6’s Amaan and Armaan Aziz on their wish list

In an exclusive interview with us, Amaan and Armaan Aziz talked about their wish list!

MUMBAI : Colors’ Naagin 6, which is backed by Balaji Telefilms, is a major hit amongst the viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more.

Recently, in the show, we saw the grand entry of social media influencers-turned-actors Amaan and Armaaz Aziz who were seen as Rishabh and Shakti respectively in their young age in the flashback episodes.

Hence, in an exclusive interview with us, Amaan and Armaan Aziz talked about their wish list!

After Naagin 6, what is there on your wish list?

Currently, our wish list includes doing a lot of shows, and a lot more projects and we have signed a lot of commercial – TV Ads. But all in all the experience with Naagin 6 was excellent.

Any particular role which you would love to do in near future?

Everybody loves to do a lead role but we are ready to do side roles as well. However, we would try to refrain from grey shade character as it is the start of our career and we do not want to portray ourselves as bad guys.

Whom would you like to collaborate with?

We would love to work with Karan Johar, Yash Raj Productions, and Mukesh Chhabra, but off-course, Ekta Kapoor is always special to us.

