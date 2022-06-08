Exclusive! “While giving auditions I was bullied and I was not able to say a dialogue” - Shruti Rawat aka Gunjan of Anandi Baa Aur Emily

MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily, the foreigner bahu. Chaos ensues in their household as Anandi Baa tries to figure out how to get rid of Emily with the help of some family members. The reality of the situation dawns on her, and we get to see the beautiful relationship go from initial hesitancy to understanding and accepting.

The dynamic of a traditional Indian family gets shaken due to the arrival of a foreign 'bahu'. The cast includes Kanchan Gupta in the role of 'Anandi Baa', Jazzy Ballerini as the exotic bahu 'Emily', and Mishkat Verma as the male lead, 'Aarav'.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Shruti Rawat aka Gunjan spoke about challenges, the beginning of her journey and more.

What were the challenges you faced so far?

I was the gym instructor in Bandra and somebody came to me and told me to give auditions. So, while giving auditions I was bullied and I was not able to say a dialogue. Well, after that I decided that I will become an actor only.

So after this how did you begin the journey?

I begin as a theatre artist and since then it was like I never looked back.

Who inspired you?

Well, I am hugely inspired by Irrfan Khan, and I love him. I used to copy him a lot. But after him, there were a lot of actors including actress Alia Bhatt!

Good luck, Shruti!

