Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Manasi aka Ishita Ganguly opens up about willingness to do reality shows, type of characters she loves to do and more, check out

Ishita Ganguly is one of the most talented and versatile TV actresses and has an array of projects to her name. She has been part of shows like Peshwa Bajirao, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Shubh Shagun, Srimad Bhagwat Puran, Gud Se Meetha Ishq and now her current show- Yeh Hai Chahatein.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 04/03/2023 - 17:29
Manasi aka Ishita Ganguly


MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive story from the telly world. We got in touch with Manasi aka Ishita Ganguly and she candidly spoke about what 

they do offscreen on set, will she like to do a reality show and more.

Also read: Breaking! Yeh Hai Chahatein is heading for a leap, maybe with a brand new cast?

Ishita Ganguly is one of the most talented and versatile TV actresses and has an array of projects to her name. She has been part of shows like Peshwa Bajirao, Yeh Hai 

Aashiqui, Shubh Shagun, Srimad Bhagwat Puran, Gud Se Meetha Ishq and now her current show- Yeh Hai Chahatein.

We got in touch with the actress and asked her about her experience with co-stars, masti and if she will do reality shows and more.

1.       Do you and your co-stars indulge in a little off-screen masti?

Yes, we do sometimes. But since we are shooting back to back, so we hardly get time. However, whenever we get time and chance, we do have some fun.

2.       In future, given an offer, will you like to do a reality show; maybe dance, action or Bigg Boss?

For sure. I mean, I love dance, I love action. So yes, if it is something like Jhalak or Khatron, I would love to be part of that. Bigg Boss, too, if I did get a good 

opportunity and I had the time I would definitely like to participate.

3.       You have played an array of characters so far, so what would you say is your favorite genre of shows and roles; historical, mythological or daily soap dramas 

like YHC?

Yes I have portrayed Historical and Mythological roles and I have loved those. They are ‘The’ characters; Parvati, Durga, Draupadi.. they were very tough and are very 

close to my heart. But yes, I can’t choose which genre per se! I believe in strong characters, be it any genre.

Also read: Exclusive! “There are a lot of shades to her that I am portraying, and after a long time, I got such a ‘Dumdaar’ character,” says Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Mansi aka Ishita Ganguly

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

Yeh Hai Chahatein tv news StarPlus Rudra Preesha Nayan Samrat Manasi Ishita Ganguly TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 04/03/2023 - 17:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Unfortunate! Abhimanyu unavailable for Abhir's surgery
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Plans and Plots! Shagun plan’s big against Meet, the latter finds a clue
MUMBAI:   In a very short period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favorite. Ashi Singh...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major Twist! Pakhi tries to bond with Savi to make a place in Virat’s heart
MUMBAI:   Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Sign of love! Angad falls in Sahiba’s arms
MUMBAI:   Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Anupamaa: Kya Baat Hai! Anupama’s children to try and cheer up their mother?
MUMBAI:   Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Udaariyaan: Shocking! Nehmat refuses to marry Ekam, leaving the latter devastated
MUMBAI:Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists and...
Recent Stories
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav takes on challenging role of a Psychopath in upcoming film Son

Latest Video