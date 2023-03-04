Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Manasi aka Ishita Ganguly opens up about willingness to do reality shows, type of characters she loves to do and more, check out



MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive story from the telly world. We got in touch with Manasi aka Ishita Ganguly and she candidly spoke about what

they do offscreen on set, will she like to do a reality show and more.

Ishita Ganguly is one of the most talented and versatile TV actresses and has an array of projects to her name. She has been part of shows like Peshwa Bajirao, Yeh Hai

Aashiqui, Shubh Shagun, Srimad Bhagwat Puran, Gud Se Meetha Ishq and now her current show- Yeh Hai Chahatein.

We got in touch with the actress and asked her about her experience with co-stars, masti and if she will do reality shows and more.

1. Do you and your co-stars indulge in a little off-screen masti?

Yes, we do sometimes. But since we are shooting back to back, so we hardly get time. However, whenever we get time and chance, we do have some fun.

2. In future, given an offer, will you like to do a reality show; maybe dance, action or Bigg Boss?

For sure. I mean, I love dance, I love action. So yes, if it is something like Jhalak or Khatron, I would love to be part of that. Bigg Boss, too, if I did get a good

opportunity and I had the time I would definitely like to participate.

3. You have played an array of characters so far, so what would you say is your favorite genre of shows and roles; historical, mythological or daily soap dramas

like YHC?

Yes I have portrayed Historical and Mythological roles and I have loved those. They are ‘The’ characters; Parvati, Durga, Draupadi.. they were very tough and are very

close to my heart. But yes, I can’t choose which genre per se! I believe in strong characters, be it any genre.

