I do not want to be seen as part of the crowd: Khyaati Keswani aka Pallavi of Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple of Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively.

Khyaati Keswani is one of the most popular actresses on television today. She is immensely loved for her stint in Kumkum Bhagya as Pallavi.

In an exclusive conversation with us, Khyaati reveals about her wish list.

What are the similarities and differences in the roles of Sejal as Indu’s mom and Pallavi as Ranbir’s mom?

Sejal was not happy with the family dynamics and she was brought in to create problems for the family, whereas Pallavi loves her family and actually believes that Rhea is perfect for Ranbir and not Prachi.

What kind of roles do you want to do?

I want to do strong, well-defined characters. I do not want to be seen as part of the crowd. I want to do challenging roles.

Are you planning a dream trip or to buy a dream house?

I have recently bought my dream house, it so that it is done, but I am really looking to going to Europe and the United Kingdom.

Are you willing to try your luck with films and OTT?

If I get a good role in such mediums, I would explore it. I am a role-oriented person who would love to work with new-age filmmakers as well.

Any message for your fans?

Please keep loving and watching our show and give us your feedback on what you all liked and disliked.

Good luck, Khyaati!

