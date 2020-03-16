Adorable! Hardik - Natasa’s son Agastya shares a great bonding with Krunal’s wife Pankhuri; SEE PICS

MUMBAI: Model-actress Natasa Stankovic is a renowned name in showbiz. She is a Serbian model and came to India to make a career in the Hindi film industry.

The Bollywood beauty, who is a mother to one, is one of the most active social media users. The actress, who has mesmerized the audience with her dancing skills, regularly shares posts on social media to treat netizens. She often shares pictures wherein she can be seen bonding with her sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma Pandya.

Even before becoming a part of the Pandya family, Natasa had developed a lovely bond with Hardik Pandya’s brother Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma Pandya. The four of them were often seen posting pictures with one another. They certainly set major family goals.

Talking about Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s son Agastya, he too shares a lovely bond with Pankhuri.

Check out some of the pictures where Agastya and Pankhuri are seen sharing delightful moments that are heart-melting.

On the work front, the actress made her debut with Prakash Jha’s directorial Satyagraha. She made a special appearance in the song ‘Aiyo Ji’ and won over the audience’s hearts. Later, she went on to work in films like Action Jackson, 7 Hours to Go, Fukrey Returns, and Zero, among others. She has also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss.

In other news, Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma have become parents to a baby boy and the couple has also revealed their child’s name on social media. On July 24, 2022, Krunal took to his Instagram handle and announced the arrival of his son. He posted a picture from the hospital room with his wife, and their newborn baby.

