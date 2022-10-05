Adorable! Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech share a glimpse of their newborn, the latter captions the post with an emotional note

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech welcomed baby boy in January
MUMBAI: Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech were blessed with a baby boy in January. The couple shared some of their favourite experiences with their little one and also wrote a note of thanks about parenting on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Hazel shared a slew of photos while Yuvraj Singh shared an adorable video.

Hazel captioned her post, “To the mothers that have guided me into motherhood, held me together during my toughest days, listen and consoled me, challenged , loved and accepted me…. I wouldn’t be a mother today without you. You have taught me the value of family, that you dont have to be best friends and you can fight but we are always there together for each other. I love and appreciate you ❤️ Happy Mothers Day to Us Photos…1. Me and my baby boy 2. Me, my mother, Masi Luxmi, sister Tina 3. My Nani Bhagwatee. 4. My mother and my baby. 5. Tina Hollie and baby. 6. Mum Masis and Me. 7. Tina Masi Diya and Me. 8. Masi Luxmi, Mum, Me

The couple announced the birth of their baby boy on their Instagram. She is best known for starring alongside Salman Khan as Kareena Kapoor Khan’s best friend in the 2011 smash flick ‘Bodyguard.’ She also appeared in Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan production of ‘Euripedes Medea.’ She was also a contestant in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 7 in 2013.

