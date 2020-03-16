Amazing! Cricketer Mithali Raj’s fans are going gaga over this post; find out why

MUMBAI: Mithali Raj needs no introduction! Her contribution to the field of cricket is immense. Her journey inspires many. The cricketer, who made her international debut against Ireland in an ODI game back in June 1999, is also popular on Instagram where she has more than one million followers.

While she has been wowing fans with her amazing journey as a cricketer, her stylish clicks are also a hit among netizens. She can gracefully carry off ethnic as well as western outfits. Be it a saree or dress, or casual pants-top combination, she looks great in all. The sports star certainly sets major fashion goals with her elegant and stylish looks.

The cricketer took to her social media page and dropped an eye-pleasing photo of herself. In the picture, she can be seen clad in a bright green outfit, looking graceful. She wore minimal accessories and apt makeup, which accentuated her look. Fans are going gaga over her picture and are calling her queen. She indeed is. “Forever QUUEN IN green,” wrote a social media user while another said, “Simply gorgeous.” A third user wrote, “wooowwwww very gorgeous looking @mithaliraj Didi.” Check out her picture here.

Isn’t she looking gorgeous?

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for Mithali’s biopic, Shabaash Mithu. Directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios, the film chronicles the ups and downs and moments of glory of Mithali’s life. The film is set to release this year.

