AMAZING! PV Sindhu is MULTITALENTED; this video is PROOF

MUMBAI: There is no doubt that PV Sindhu, who is one of the most popular and gorgeous sports stars, is multitalented.

She not only rules the badminton court but also the hearts of the fans with her other skills.

Fans know how she has been setting major fashion goals with her videos and pictures on Instagram. Her fashionable looks are a treat for the eyes, and she has yet again shared a video where her fashion game is on point. However, there is more to it.

Also read: MUST READ! Check out what Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya are up to in Ireland

Well, in the video, she can be seen dancing to the song ‘Head, Shoulders, Knees & Toes’ which is currently a hit among social media users. Her caption clearly states that she loves dancing. “Whatever makes you truly happy, do that!! ” she wrote followed by the hastags #rightnowitsdance #beyou #reelitfeelit #lovethelifeyoulive #beinthemoment # Reacting to the video, a social media user wrote, “You make truly happy to every indian with your play and this one is Nice one proud of India” while another commented, “Awww champ”

Talking about her outfit, she can be seen in a pair of black pants which she teamed up with a printed bralette top and a shirt. As usual, she is looking stylish.

What do you think of PV Sindhu’s dancing skills and style game? Tell us in the comment section.

On the work front, the ace sports star won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The stylish diva is no doubt a perfect example of beauty with brains and that’s why fans never stop admiring her.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Also read: Whenever I’m around a sports star I get star struck, Taapsee Pannu