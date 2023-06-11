Awe! Virat Kohli recalls his lovely first meeting with Anushka Sharma is absolutely delightful!

MUMBAI: Indian cricket legend and former captain Virat Kohli recently delighted fans with an emotional tale about his first meeting with Anushka Sharma, the well-known actress who is now his wife. The pair, who go by the moniker "Virushka," first met in 2013 and got married in a secret ceremony the following year. Now, they are devoted parents to Vamika, their daughter.

It's interesting to note that Virat and Anushka met because of a shampoo ad, not because of coincidence. In an open discussion with his close friend and colleague player AB de Villiers, Virat talked candidly about this particular incident. When he found out he was going to collaborate with Anushka, an actress who was already well-known at the time, he opened up about how nervous he was. He even made some embarrassing comments at their first meeting because of his nervousness.

Delving further into this humorous incident, Virat revealed that he was so nervous that he asked Anushka if she could find any shoes that were greater in height. Not the greatest way to start, but Virat was relieved that Anushka was a "pretty normal person" and that their similar middle-class upbringing would allow them to connect.

Another hilarious story from Virat involved an uncomfortable chat he had with Anushka before their official dating began. He had prematurely informed Anushka in a message that he had wrongly believed they were already a couple. Thank goodness Anushka discovered him to be "a decent guy," and the rest is history.

Seeing a glimpse inside the private lives of our favorite celebrities is always fascinating. This anecdote from Virat Kohli regarding his initial meeting with Anushka Sharma bears witness to their modest upbringings and their shared closeness. Since then, they have developed into one of the most popular power couples in India, adored and admired by millions of fans.

