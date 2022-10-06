BFF Goals! Gautam Gambhir shares a STRONG BOND with this cricketer; DEETS INSIDE

Gautam Gambhir is one of the most popular and loved sports personalities. While his cricketing skills made his fans go crazy, his delightful social media posts are currently winning the hearts of his fans.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 16:40
Gautam Gambhir

MUMBAI: Gautam Gambhir is one of the most popular and loved sports personalities. While his cricketing skills made his fans go crazy, his delightful social media posts are currently winning the hearts of his fans.

Also read: Must Read! Mithali Raj retires from international cricket

Well, the politician and former cricketer, who has 3.9 million followers on Instagram, has shared an interesting post on his social media page. And, it’s the caption that you can’t miss. The caption talks about the depth of the bonding he shares with one of the former cricketers. Any guesses who it is? Well, it is none other than Harbhajan Singh.  While one picture sees Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gambhir and Aam Aadmi Party's new Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan posing for a happy click, the other picture sees the duo engrossed in conversation.

“AAPse toh purani dosti hai aur rahegi! @harbhajan3 ” Gautam Gambhir wrote in the caption, and reacting to it, Harbhajan Singh commented, “Love you brother.. great seeing you .

Pulling their leg, Yuvraj Singh, who is popular for his sense of humour, said, “Vade lok vadiyan galan ” Meanwhile, a social media user commented, “Haha solid caption. Divided by political parties. United by representing India, winning trophy for India ,2007 t20 wc,2011 wc while another wrote, “AAP se purani dosti aur Aap se dushmani.” It is visible that netizens have liked the caption a lot. We also came across comments such as ‘AAP mtlb  am admi ...’, ‘Hahaha good one Gauti ..the caption’, ‘Yaha bhi match winning 6 gauti bhai’, etc.

Check out the post here.

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Also read: Inspiration! K L Rahul’s THIS post is for all those who want to RISE UP AGAIN


 

Gautam Gambhir Harbhajan Singh Yuvraj Singh Bharatiya Janata Party Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sports News Sports Stars TellyChakkar Former Cricketers
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 16:40

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Dangerous! Aarohi turns vengeful against Abhimanyu, makes her way to Birla house
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the...
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: High Drama! Surya refuses to believe Gehna, Gehna to break her ties with Surya
Mumbai: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, which airs on Star Plus, is one of the most popular shows. The upcoming episodes hold...
Shilpa fulfils dream of 'DID L'il Masters' contestant
MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty will be seen gracing the show 'DID L'il Masters' along with her 'Nikamma' co-stars...
EXCLUSIVE! Swati Rajput opens up on Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar going off-air, shares her bond with Ankit Siwach, says, it is fun to be around him
MUMBAI: Swati Rajput is currently seen playing the role of Diya Mathur in Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Jhuki...
OMG! Mithali Raj was APPREHENSIVE about Taapsee Pannu playing the role of a cricketer in Shabaash Mithu
MUMBAI: Mithali Raj has a huge fan following. Her contribution to the field of cricket is immense. With her hard work...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Barkha’s evil plans, wants to remove Anupama from the Kapadia empire
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
shilpa
Shilpa fulfils dream of 'DID L'il Masters' contestant
Latest Video