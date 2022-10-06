BFF Goals! Gautam Gambhir shares a STRONG BOND with this cricketer; DEETS INSIDE

MUMBAI: Gautam Gambhir is one of the most popular and loved sports personalities. While his cricketing skills made his fans go crazy, his delightful social media posts are currently winning the hearts of his fans.

Well, the politician and former cricketer, who has 3.9 million followers on Instagram, has shared an interesting post on his social media page. And, it’s the caption that you can’t miss. The caption talks about the depth of the bonding he shares with one of the former cricketers. Any guesses who it is? Well, it is none other than Harbhajan Singh. While one picture sees Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gambhir and Aam Aadmi Party's new Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan posing for a happy click, the other picture sees the duo engrossed in conversation.

“AAPse toh purani dosti hai aur rahegi! @harbhajan3 ” Gautam Gambhir wrote in the caption, and reacting to it, Harbhajan Singh commented, “Love you brother.. great seeing you .

Pulling their leg, Yuvraj Singh, who is popular for his sense of humour, said, “Vade lok vadiyan galan ” Meanwhile, a social media user commented, “Haha solid caption. Divided by political parties. United by representing India, winning trophy for India ,2007 t20 wc,2011 wc while another wrote, “AAP se purani dosti aur Aap se dushmani.” It is visible that netizens have liked the caption a lot. We also came across comments such as ‘AAP mtlb am admi ...’, ‘Hahaha good one Gauti ..the caption’, ‘Yaha bhi match winning 6 gauti bhai’, etc.

