Inspiration! K L Rahul’s THIS post is for all those who want to RISE UP AGAIN

Indian batsman K L Rahul enjoys a crazy fan following. The handsome sports star is pretty active on social media and shares updates from his personal and professional life.

 

rahul

The cricketer, who was ruled out of the South Africa series because of injury, took to social media and posted a video from his workout session, and we are sure this will inspire all those who want to rise up again in life.

Taking to his Instagram handle, K L Rahul dropped a video wherein he can be seen doing different types of exercises. Alongside, he wrote, “Setbacks < comebacks”.

His ardent fans have motivated him in their ways. Reacting to the post, a social media user wrote, “Come on champ” while another said, “Come back bro”. Highlighting how important he is for the team, another one wrote, “Without uu there is Noo prefect team india,” while another requested him saying, “Bro please rejoin the team.” We also came across comments such as ‘Recovery mode on for IPL 2023’, ‘You did a big mistake bro .National priority is first , your absence is a big blow for us #[email protected] strong’, and ‘King  is gonna back soon’ among others.

Check out the post here.

On the personal front, the cricketer is dating Motichoor Chaknachoor actress Athiya Shetty, and they are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples. There are rumours that they are the next celebrity couple to tie the knot.

What is your take on K L Rahul’s latest video on Instagram? Tell us in the comment section.

