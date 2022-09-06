Interesting! This is why Ramesh Tendulkar chose to name his son Sachin Tendulkar

MUMBAI: Sachin Tendulkar is one of the most admired and respected personalities in the world of cricket.

There is no doubt that he has inspired millions to fall in love with cricket.

For all the fans of the legend, here is an interesting fact. Did you know why his father Ramesh Tendulkar chose to name his son Sachin Tendulkar?

Well, Ramesh Tendulkar was a fan of singer Sachin Dev Burman. This is the reason he chose to name him Sachin Tendulkar. Interesting, isn’t it.

Talking about Sachin Tendulkar, these days he has been treating his 34.7 Million followers on Instagram with some amazing videos. Sachin Tendulkar is pretty active on social media. He often shares pictures or videos to treat his fans and followers. While his professional life has given millions an inspiration to follow their dream of becoming a cricketer, his amazing personality also amazes fans. From his golf sessions to travel diaries, his Instagram page often gives fans glimpses of his activities.

Recently, he did something special and unique for his fans. Well, he spent a day according to his fans’ choices. It was all about ‘A day in the life of Sachin Tendulkar’. From his tea-time, to workout sessions to cooking time, it gives fans glimpses of many things. It seems Sachin Tendulkar loved spending the day according to his fans as he wrote in the caption of the video, “It was a lot of fun spending my day according to your choices!” followed by the hashtags #FunDay #Cooking #tea #breakfast #omelette #coldplay #rocketboys #instagramstories #cricket #music #ADayInTheLife

