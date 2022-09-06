Must Read! As Mithali Raj retires from International cricket, Mohammad Kaif wants her to do this

MUMBAI: Mithali Raj needs no introduction! Her contribution to the field of cricket is immense. Her journey inspires many. The cricketer, who made her international debut against Ireland in an ODI game back in June 1999, is also popular on Instagram where she has more than one million followers.

On the other hand, Mohammad Kaif is indeed one of the finest cricketers in the history of the Indian cricket team. He was an outstanding fielder and has inspired many with his amazing cricketing skills.

As we know, Mithali Raj has retired from international cricket. As she has retired from the same, it seems Mohammad Kaif is excited about her second innings.

Today, the former cricketer took to his Instagram handle and dropped a photo of Mithali Raj and praised her for her skills and how she inspired other girls. “Mithali Raj gave Indian women's cricket a template that thousands of girls followed,” he wrote.

Further, Mohammad Kaif added, “Would love to see her in position power. #mitaliraj #womencricket #indianwomencricketteam”

A day ago, Mithali Raj took to her social media handles and made the announcement about her retirement. She shared a heartwarming statement summing up her 23-year-long career. Mithali retires not only as the most-capped India women's cricketer of all time, but also as the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket having amassed 10,868 runs from 333 appearances for India. An excerpt from her note read, “Thank you for all your love & support over the years! I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support."

