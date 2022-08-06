Must Read! Mithali Raj retires from international cricket

MUMBAI: Mithali Raj needs no introduction! Her contribution to the field of cricket is immense. Her journey inspires many.

The heartbreaking news is that the legend of Indian cricket has announced her retirement from international cricket. Yes, you read that right!

Taking to her social media handles, the 39-year-old sports star made the announcement. She shared a heartwarming statement summing up her 23-year-long career. Mithali retires not only as the most-capped India women's cricketer of all time, but also as the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket having amassed 10,868 runs from 333 appearances for India.

"Thank you for all your love & support over the years! I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support," she tweeted. "I feel now is the perfect time to call curtains on my playing career as the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players and the future of Indian Cricket is bright."

Mithali made her debut in 1999 at the age of 16 and over the next two decades became one of the all-time greats and a linchpin of India's batting. Mithali burst onto the scene as a teenager and immediately announced herself, slamming a century on ODI debut. She hit an unbeaten 114 against Ireland to become the youngest centurion in women's cricket. As far as WODIs, Mithali holds the record till date. As captain, Mithali led India to the finals of two World Cups - 2005 and 2017, but unfortunately the elusive crown eluded her. In ODIs, Mithali's record is unparalleled, having scored 7805 runs from 232 matches at an impressive average of 50. 68, including seven centuries.

She is a recipient of the Arjuna award and the Padma Shri Award. She is also the winner of the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award.

