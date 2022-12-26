Check out how Yuvraj Singh is the most doting father to son Orion Keech Singh

MUMBAI: Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been very active on social media and has a huge fan following. He is a well-known cricketer with many achievements and accolades in his belt. He is an all-rounder who batted left-handed in the middle order and bowled slow left-arm orthodox. He has played in all forms of cricket and has represented India internationally as well. All his colleagues and close ones lovingly call him Yuvi.

Earlier this January, Yuvraj and wife Hazel Keech welcomed a baby boy. The couple took to social media to share their joy and happiness with photos of their little bundle of joy. It has almost been a year since his birth, and both Yuvraj and Hazel keep sharing photos documenting his growth. We can also get to see how devoted and doting Yuvraj is as a father. Check out these pictures that will make you feel the same.

Also Read: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Choreographer Dhanashree Verma celebrate their 2nd wedding anniversary in a cute post; Check it out!

Yuvraj Singh is one of the most well-known cricketers on the planet. He has won 7 player of the series awards in ODI cricket, which is the 3rd highest by an Indian. One thing he is widely known for is hitting 6 sixes in one over bowled by Stuart Broad during a T20 match against England in 2007. He has received esteemed accolades, like the Arjuna award (second highest sporting honour in India) in 2012, the Padma Shri (India’s fourth highest civilian honour) in 2014, and the FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) Most Inspiring Sportsperson of the Year Award in February 2014. He retired from all forms of cricket on 10th June, 2019.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Check out these underrated SRH players who might have a bigger role in IPL 2023