Check out Rishabh Pant’s first post since his accident

MUMBAI : Well-known cricketer Rishabh Pant was recently in the news as he was in a serious car accident. He was driving his Mercedes GLE on the Delhi-Haridwar highway at around 5:30 am on the 30th of December. While he was driving, his car hit the divider and crashed. The car even caught on fire. Some locals heard the sound of the crash and rushed to help him out of the burning vehicle.

He was later moved to a hospital in Dehradun where he has been recovering ever since. Now Rishabh took to his Instagram story after a long time, and he shared his view from the open space where he is recovering right now. He penned a note that read as, “Never knew just able to sit out and breathe fresh air feels so blessed.” Check out his story below:

Also Read : Cricketers Shikar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer groove to this viral song in a new reel

Rishabh tore three important ligaments on his knee, out of which two have already been reconstructed during a recent surgery. He expected to have another surgery soon to repair the third ligament. Post that, the star cricketer will have to spend a minimum of 6 months in recovery.

Meanwhile, his fellow cricketers are waiting for his return as his absence is definitely a loss to the team, as he might be ruled out of most games in 2023, including the World Cup. The Indian cricket team are about to begin their T20 series versus Australia which will also not include the wicket-keeper batter.

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev shared his discontent on the cricketers’ reckless accident. He said that once he has recovered, he will go and slap him while wishing him a speedy recovery. He spoke in a fatherly way and out of concern. He shared this out of concern for him as well as the Indian team who will have to replace his position tentatively.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Also Read : Cricketer Rishabh Pant critically injured after car accident, cop says, “car was completely burnt. He is lucky to survive…”