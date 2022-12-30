Cricketer Rishabh Pant critically injured after car accident, cop says, “car was completely burnt. He is lucky to survive…”

MUMBAI: Cricketer Rishabh Pant was severely injured in a car accident when his Mercedes GLE car hit the divider railings on the Delhi-Haridwar highway at around 5:30 a.m. today. Swapn Kishor Singh, superintendent of police stated, “Hearing a loud sound of the accident, nearby villagers along with the local cops, rushed to the spot and pulled him out of the car. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to a major hospital in Dehradun”

The cops said he was lucky to survive such a horrific accident. He further stated, “Pant sustained injuries on his forehead, a hand and right knee. However, he is conscious and able to talk. The car he was driving was completely burnt. He is lucky to survive the severe accident.”

Another cop stated, “It is likely that Pant fell asleep while driving because there was no fog on the road which could have affected the visibility. He has a cut on his left eyebrow and a ligament injury on his right knee apart from having bruises on his back.The charred car has been taken away for further investigation. It is not known whether the airbags had opened or not because nothing is left inside to verify that. A probe is on.

Credit-TOI