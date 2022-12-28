Check out the expensive watches owned by these Football stars

MUMBAI: Football is one of the most loved and popular sports in the world right now, especially since everyone is just coming out of the FIFA World Cup 2022. An incredible match was played between Argentina vs France, with Argentina coming out victorious as the World Champs. The sport has very loyal fans and supporters across the world and are very supportive toward some star players as well.

Footballers are very popular and fans follow everything about them: not just their professional lives, but also their personal lives. Many football stars live luxurious lives and live it up in style. Watches are one of the favourite style statements of these stars. A lot of footballers have a big collection of the latest and the best watches in the world, that cost millions of dollars at times. So let’s take a look at these football stars and the expensive watches they own.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a Swedish professional football player, who plays for the Serie A club AC Milan and the Sweden National Team. He is well-known for his exceptional technique, ball control, acrobatic skills, and powerful shots. The football maestro owns the following watches:

- Patek Phillippe Nautilus Chronograph - $100,000

- Rolex Daytona - $174,000

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe was all the buzz recently for his performance at the recent FIFA World Cup where he scored 3 goals for the French National team. He also plays as a forward for the Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain. He is one of the youngest and best players in the world, and is widely known for his dribbling skills and exceptional speed. He owns the following watches:

- Hublot Big Bang Unico - $90,000

- Audemars Piguet Offshore - $73,000

- Hublot Big Bang Millenial - $50,000

Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min is a South Korean professional footballer who is well-known as the striker for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and the captain of the South Korean national team. He owns the following watches:

- Patek Philippe Nautilus - $200,000

- HMS Limited Edition | $175,000

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is an Argentine professional footballer who is known worldwide as the G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) for being one of the best players in the world. He plays for the Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain as a striker and also is the captain of the Argentina National Team. He owns the following watches:

- Patek Philippe Nautilus - $200,000

- Jacob Grand Complication Epic SF24 - $177,000

- Hublot Bat Bang Tourbillon - $120,000

- Audemars Piguet Royal Oak - $73,000

- Rolex Yacht - $50,000

- Rolex Datejust - $45,000

- Jacob & Co Epic X Chrono - $40,999

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is another player who is considered as the greatest of all time. He is known for his overall speed, strength, skills and agility. He plays as a forward and is the captain of the Portugal national team. He was last in the Premier League club Manchester United, but is currently not affiliated to any club. He owns the following watches:

- Girard Perregaux Planetarium Tri-axial - $2 million (The most expensive watch on this list)

- Franck Muller Tourbillon - $1.5 million

- Hublot Masterpiece Tourbillon - $1 million

- Jacob & Co. Grand Baguette Diamond - $1 million

- Breguet Classique Tourbillon - $600k

- Rolex GMT Master Ice - $500k

What did you think of these expensive watches that are owned by these star footballers? Let us know in the comments below.

