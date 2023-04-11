Congratulations! Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma and his Wife Pratima Singh embrace parenthood, welcome their baby girl

MUMBAI: One of the most well-known players for the Indian cricket team is Ishant Sharma. The gifted right-arm fast-medium bowler joined the Indian cricket squad when he was just eighteen years old, and he went on to become the 2020 Arjuna Award winner. In his private life, Ishant is wed to Pratima Singh, a professional basketball player at the national level. And as they started a new chapter together, the couple just shared the best news of their life.

Ishant Sharma and his wifey collaborated on a post in which Pratima Singh shared a sweet little photo. The couple declared that with the birth of their daughter, they're now officially parents. The photo note included a little baby chime with the words "It's a baby girl" written in pink fonts above it. There was also a remark on the photo, which reads, “A new baby marks the beginnings of all things- wonder, hope, and a beautiful dream of possibilities. Pratima and I are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby girl.”

In addition, the delighted parents wrote a combined caption for the photo in which they stated how glad they were to have a new family member. Referring to the advent of their daughter as "dreams wrapped in pink," the successful player-duo wrote, “A new baby girl, a world of wonder, hope, and dreams all wrapped in pink. We’re overjoyed to introduce the newest member of our family.”

Pratima Singh posted a video on her Instagram account on September 26, 2023, which showed the couple's many moments during their lavish baby shower. It gave glimpses of the gorgeous event décor while the video played, which included vibrant balloons and soft lighting.

Pratima, who was then expecting her first child, wore a black dress with a white-hued-embroidered net coverall on the auspicious day. Wearing a "Mommy-to-be" sash, she left her hair loose and wore minimum makeup. On the other hand, Ishant matched his wifey in grey trousers and a white shirt.

