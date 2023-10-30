Shocking! Mohammed Shami's Wife, Hasin Jahan, made allegations of an extramarital affair; Pays Lakhs of rupees monthly

With four wickets, the man recognized by nicknames like "Ferrari" and "Lalaji" sent the entire English team to their knees. The right-arm fast bowler has surpassed legendary bowlers like Allan Donald, Jacob Oram, and Daniel Vettori to claim the 12th position on the list of World Cup's top wicket-takers.
Mohammed

MUMBAI: One of the most lethal bowlers in the World Cup, Mohammed Shami showed indications of his skill set against England, the defending champions, in India's 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup face. With four wickets, the man recognized by nicknames like "Ferrari" and "Lalaji" sent the entire English team to their knees. The right-arm fast bowler has surpassed legendary bowlers like Allan Donald, Jacob Oram, and Daniel Vettori to claim the 12th position on the list of World Cup's top wicket-takers.

After taking his 39th World Cup wicket, Mohammed Shami has now become the third Indian bowler after Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath. Following the game, a number of former cricket players and commentators commended Mohammed Shami for his superb bowling technique. Legends in Pakistani cricket such as Wasim Akram, Moin Khan, and Misbah-ul-Haq complimented the bowler and acknowledged that his World Cup record of 40 wickets in just 13 matches at 14.07 is truly 'exceptional'.

There is no doubt that Mohammed Shami is one of the most lethal bowlers in cricket history, and nearly everyone is aware of this fact. However, his private life has also generated a lot of media attention in recent years. We will thus delve further into his troubled marriage with his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, today. So let's get started without further ado!

The Indian bowler Mohammed Shami first met Hasin Jahan, his future wife, in 2012. In the same season, Hasin Jahan, a professional model, cheered for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Since Hasin was employed by the same team, KKR, as Shami was a player, they had many chances to connect with each other. Eventually, they developed a liking.

Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan fell in love immediately. Both families of the couple agreed to the wedding because they were happy in their relationship. Hasin Jahan and Mohammed Shami tied the knot on June 6, 2014.

Hasin Jahan quit modeling and cheerleading in the Indian Premier League. She began traveling with Shami on his tours shortly after they were married. In the marriage of Shami and Hasin, everything was going well. Aaira Shami, a newborn girl, was the first child that Shami and Hasin welcomed into their family in July 2015.

Hasin Jahan, Mohammed Shami's ex-wife, posted a sequence of screen captures from a chat in March 2018. According to Hasin, the woman he was speaking with was a Nagpur girl, and the male was her husband.

Hasin has accused Shami of domestic violence in addition to infidelity and extramarital affairs. Shami received a lot of abuse and harassment at the time due to the serious accusation. In response to Hasin's accusations, Shami, however, publicly acknowledged that he would take legal action to prove his innocence.

When Hasin Jahan accused Mohammed Shami of match-fixing, things got out of hand. Following up on Hasin's persistent allegations Shami revealed that his wife had not informed him of her previous marriage. According to the cricket player, Hasin wed Sheikh Saifuddin in 2002 and the two of them had two daughters. However, according to the cricket player, Hasin divorced Saifuddin in 2010 because he and his family wouldn't let her continue her education.

Mohammed Shami went on to say that his wife had kept her prior marriage and two children a secret from him. When he confronted her about it, Hasin asked him to give his name to her daughters. She began accusing the cricketer of false charges when he declined to give his name to daughters from her marriage to Saifuddin custody. The legal case is still pending in court, and all of the claims made by either party are classified as "alleged" since there is currently no evidence to support them.

Even though the legal matter is still pending, Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan separated and stopped living together in 2018. However, according to the court's order, Shami is giving Hasin Rs. 1.30 lakhs a month to support their daughter Aaira. Aaira receives a total of Rs. 80,000, with Rs. 50,000 designated for Hasin. It is said that the cricket player is flawlessly following the court's directives.

