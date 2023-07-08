Congratulations! Indian Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan ties the knot in Kashmir

His fans and wellwishers showered him with congratulatory messages.
Sarfaraz Khan

MUMBAI: Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan who is Ranji Trophy’s best-performing player has tied the knot in the beautiful Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. Sharing a post and a sweet picture with his bride, Khan captioned it, “Alhamdulillah married” His fans and wellwishers showered him with congratulatory messages. 

He is well known for playing for the team Delhi Capitals, which is a franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and represents Mumbai in the first-class format in India. 

Sarfaraz has been making headlines for various reasons and one of them include taking a dig at the selectors for not being chosen for the Test series in India’s tour of West Indies. Reacting to his non-selection, Khan had said, “If the Almighty has destined, I will play for India one day.”

We wish the cricketer a hearty congratulations and a happy married life ahead!

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-News18  

