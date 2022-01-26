CONGRATULATIONS! Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech are blessed with a baby boy

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting news.

At 12 am, Yuvraj Singh shared the most joyous news with his fans that Hazel and he have welcomed a baby boy on Instagram, he wrote: “To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank God for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world,” the duo wrote identical posts on social media.

We are really happy to see the couple entering the phase of parenthood.

