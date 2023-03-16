Cricketer Rishabh Pant shares first video after his horrific car accident last year, says “grateful for small things…”

MUMBAI: Cricketer Rishabh Pant was severely injured in a car accident when his Mercedes GLE car hit the divider railings on the Delhi-Haridwar highway in December 2022, which left his fans worried for him. Cops said he was lucky to survive such a horrific accident.

Now, Rishabh has finally posted his first video post the car accident in which he is seen walking in a pool with the help of a crutch. Rishabh has been keeping his fans posted about his recovery process and how he is gaining back his strength slowly.

Sharing the video Rishabh wrote, “Grateful for small thing, big things And everything in between”

Lock Upp famed Munawar Faruqui commented, “Champ you got it”. Rishabh’s sister Sakshi Pant wrote, “My BOy” with heart emojis. One netizen wrote, “Wishing Speedy recovery bhai .. Waiting for your comeback” India’s former head coach Shashtri wrote, “Keep it going, Panty”

BCCI’s official Twitter account shared Pant's video, and wrote, “More power to you champ.”

In January, Rishabh was airlifted to Mumbai, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in January. The doctors are yet to give the 25 year old cricketer a clean chit of when to start training. They had earlier said that he will be out of action for atleast 6 months which means he will miss most of the Cricketing action this year including the ODI World Cup later this year.

In the absence of Rishabh, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat have taken over as India's leading wicket keepers in ODIs, T20Is, and Test patterns respectively.

Credit-Hindustantimes