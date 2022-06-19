Delightful! This sums up Sachin Tendulkar’s happiness; Deets inside

MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Sachin Tendulkar has a crazy fan following. Fans always look forward to his posts on social media.

Sachin Tendulkar is pretty active on social media. He often shares pictures or videos to treat his fans and followers. While his professional life has given millions an inspiration to follow their dream of becoming a cricketer, his amazing personality also amazes fans. From his golf sessions to travel diaries, his Instagram page often gives fans glimpses of his activities.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sachin Tendulkar has shared a throwback picture that sums up his happiness. Well, it sees him with little Sara. She was a child when this picture was taken. The father-daughter duo is looking super adorable in the picture. “A picture that sums up my happiness” he wrote in the caption.

Not just fans even Sourav Ganguly has reacted to the picture. He wrote, “Outstanding picture sachin.” Suresh Raina too has showered the two with love. Meanwhile, Sara Tendulkar dropped three love emojis and wrote, “love you”

Sara Tendulkar has a huge fan following. Her charming personality and style statements have mesmerized her fans and admirers. The diva is quite active on social media. She often shares the prettiest photos and videos with her Instagram family. Sara might not have entered the entertainment industry, but fans can't stop admiring her glamorous avatar. She is indeed one of the stylish star kids.

