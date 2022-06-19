Delightful! This sums up Sachin Tendulkar’s happiness; Deets inside

There is no doubt that Sachin Tendulkar has a crazy fan following. Fans always look forward to his posts on social media.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/19/2022 - 00:36
Sachin Tendulkar Sara Tendulkar

MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Sachin Tendulkar has a crazy fan following. Fans always look forward to his posts on social media.

Sachin Tendulkar is pretty active on social media. He often shares pictures or videos to treat his fans and followers. While his professional life has given millions an inspiration to follow their dream of becoming a cricketer, his amazing personality also amazes fans. From his golf sessions to travel diaries, his Instagram page often gives fans glimpses of his activities.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sachin Tendulkar has shared a throwback picture that sums up his happiness. Well, it sees him with little Sara. She was a child when this picture was taken. The father-daughter duo is looking super adorable in the picture. “A picture that sums up my happiness” he wrote in the caption.

Also read: Interesting! Sara Tendulkar’s fans think she resembles Alia Bhatt; WATCH VIDEO

Not just fans even Sourav Ganguly has reacted to the picture. He wrote, “Outstanding picture sachin.” Suresh Raina too has showered the two with love. Meanwhile, Sara Tendulkar dropped three love emojis and wrote, “love you”

Sara Tendulkar has a huge fan following. Her charming personality and style statements have mesmerized her fans and admirers. The diva is quite active on social media. She often shares the prettiest photos and videos with her Instagram family. Sara might not have entered the entertainment industry, but fans can't stop admiring her glamorous avatar. She is indeed one of the stylish star kids.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

Also read: OMG! Sania Mirza’s yoga session went wrong? Details inside

Sachin Tendulkar Social media cricketer TellyChakkar Instagram Indian cricketers Netzens Master Blaster Golf Pool
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/19/2022 - 00:36

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Adorable! Natasa Stankovic’s this video captures her favourite moments; WATCH
MUMBAI: Model-actress Natasa Stankovic is a renowned name in showbiz. She is a Serbian model and came to India to make...
Delightful! This sums up Sachin Tendulkar’s happiness; Deets inside
MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Sachin Tendulkar has a crazy fan following. Fans always look forward to his posts on...
OMG! Sara Ali Khan steps out with father Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan but gets trolled for her outfit
MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. The Bollywood diva has...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Oh No! Samudra Manthan becomes a difficult goal with Devs and Asur having ego clash
It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-drama...
Sab Satrangi: High Drama! Dadi to reveal who won the challenge
Sony SAB’s, Sab Satrangi is working its magic around. It has managed to gain a large fan-base and continues to attract...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Pushpa gets blamed by the chawl people for the water supply being cut
Sony SAB is gearing up for a new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’. The show...
Recent Stories
Natasa Stankovic
Adorable! Natasa Stankovic’s this video captures her favourite moments; WATCH
Latest Video