Fabulous! Sports Anchor Sanjana Ganesan shares her RED HOT look for THIS REASON; check out

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sanjana Ganesan has yet again shared a picture, wherein she is looking stunning.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 23:26
MUMBAI: Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah’s wife and reality show contestant Sanjana Ganesan has proved her worth as a sports anchor. In addition to this, she is known for her elegant choice of outfits. Whatever she wears, she looks hot and stylish. She is a fashionista. One of the most stylish star wives, Sanjana has an impressive fan following on Instagram too and she makes sure to treat her Insta family with some gorgeous pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she has yet again shared a picture, wherein she is looking stunning. Set against the backdrop of scenic beauty, Sanjana Ganesan can be seen posing for a click. She donned a lovely red dress and paired it up with white shoes. However, this is a throwback travel picture. So what made her share this picture? “not too much going on, so here’s a #throwback from a happier, more productive day,” she mentioned in the caption.

On the work front, Sanjana Ganesan is a TV sports presenter. She gained fame for hosting a special interactive show about Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) called The Knight Club. She has also created a strong space for herself in showbiz. She is a model and participated in several prestigious beauty pageants. Sanjana Ganesan also participated in Splitsvilla season 7.

On the personal front, she is married to cricketer Jasprit Bumrah.

