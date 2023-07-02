Find out what some of Hardik Pandya's tattoos mean

Cricketer Hardik Pandya is known for having a lot of tattoos. So today, let us take a look at some of his tattoos and their meanings.
MUMBAI: One of the most well-known Indian cricketers is Hardik Pandya. He is known for his amazing cricket skills and for his fabulous fashion sense. He has often modelled for various brand collaborations and is even a fashion icon on social media as can be seen with his various photos online. Well, it is a known fact that the cricketer has a lot of tattoos on his body. We thought that we would go over a few of them and what could be their possible meanings. Let’s dive deep.

1. Believe

Hardik Pandya has the word Believe tattooed onto his left arm on the outside. This is meant to remind him to believe in himself when he might feel like giving up and to continue to do his best.

2. Tiger

image3.png

On his right shoulder, Hardik possibly has his biggest and his most favourite tattoo which is the Tiger tattoo. The Tiger represents strength and courage to win.

3. Never Give Up

image4.png

Hardik has the words ‘never give up’ tattooed under a tattoo of a knight carrying a sword. These are tattooed on the inner side of his right arm, and it is meant to give him motivation to keep going on.

4. Paw prints

image5.png

Hardik is an enthusiastic dog lover and has dogs of his own as well. Well, he has tattooed some paw prints on the right side of his neck to showcase his love for his dogs. The tattoos have the initials of his dogs (A & B for Aston Pandya and Bentley Pandya respectively).

5. Peace symbol

image6.png

The cricketer has the peace symbol tattooed on the left side of his neck. Hardik has always been calm and composed, even while on the field. This shows that the sports star loves peaceful scenarios.

Well, these were some of the cricketers’ tattoos and their meanings. What do you think about them? Let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

