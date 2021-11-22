Gossip! Not Diljit Dosanjh but this actor was the first choice for sports biopic Soorma

MUMBAI: Over the years, Bollywood has come up with some amazing sports biopics. The rise, the fall because of varied reasons, and then again the rise of a sports star is one storyline that has always motivated fans. The zeal and determination to overcome a hurdle be it injury or something else has given fans a solid reason to watch such a story. While talking about such movies, Soorma deserves a special mention.

The 2018 film is a commercial success. It is based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh. It focuses on the comeback story of former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh.

Diljit Dosanjh essayed the central role. But he was reportedly not the first choice for the film. It’s Ranveer Singh who was the first choice for the part. Yes, you read that right. According to a report in TOI, Ranveer Singh could not go ahead with the project as he was not free due to his busy schedules with his multiple projects, the makers then roped in Diljit. The report further mentioned that Sandeep Singh explained that while mounting the film, Diljit was a purely Punjabi artist, so they first went for Ranveer. However, after his success in Udta Punjab and Phillauri there were no qualms about roping him in.

Directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Sony Pictures Networks India and C.S. Films, Soorma also stars Angad Bedi and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles.

