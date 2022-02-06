Happiness! Deepak Chahar ties the knot

MUMBAI : India all-rounder Deepak Chahar got hitched with girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj in a private affair in Agra. He shared the photo of his marriage with a heartfelt note for Jaya. "When I met you first time I felt that you are the one and I was right. We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this. One of the best moment of my life. Everyone pls give your blessings to us," he wrote.

Have a look.

Deepak was unfortunately was ruled out of the just-concluded IPL 2022 because of an injury.

Deepak's cousin Rahul, who also is an active cricketer, was present among the guests along with friends and family. However, a notable absentee was CSK's iconic skipper MS Dhoni.

Also read OMG! Yuvraj Singh is up to this in Zurich; CHECK OUT

The former India captain was away in Tamil Nadu as the chief guest at the silver jubilee function of the Thiruvallur District Cricket Association.

After the marriage at Agra's JP Palace, the wedding reception is scheduled to be hosted at the ITC Maurya in Delhi, where expected to be in attendance are top Indian cricketers, including Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma.

During last year's IPL, Deepak's proposal to Jaya had gone viral on social media. He was seen placing the ring on his girlfriend's finger. who was in the stands, and then hugging her in the viral videos that flocked the internet.

Also read Amazing! Apart from Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma has immense respect and love for this person

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: TOI

