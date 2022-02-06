Happiness! Deepak Chahar ties the knot

India all-rounder Deepak Chahar got hitched with girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj in a private affair in Agra. He shared the photo of his marriage with a heartfelt note for Jaya.
Submitted by tellychakkar-mehmood on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 15:21
Deepak

MUMBAI : India all-rounder Deepak Chahar got hitched with girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj in a private affair in Agra. He shared the photo of his marriage with a heartfelt note for Jaya. "When I met you first time I felt that you are the one and I was right. We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this. One of the best moment of my life. Everyone pls give your blessings to us," he wrote.

Have a look.

Deepak was unfortunately was ruled out of the just-concluded IPL 2022 because of an injury.

Deepak's cousin Rahul, who also is an active cricketer, was present among the guests along with friends and family. However, a notable absentee was CSK's iconic skipper MS Dhoni.

Also read OMG! Yuvraj Singh is up to this in Zurich; CHECK OUT

The former India captain was away in Tamil Nadu as the chief guest at the silver jubilee function of the Thiruvallur District Cricket Association.

After the marriage at Agra's JP Palace, the wedding reception is scheduled to be hosted at the ITC Maurya in Delhi, where expected to be in attendance are top Indian cricketers, including Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma.

During last year's IPL, Deepak's proposal to Jaya had gone viral on social media. He was seen placing the ring on his girlfriend's finger. who was in the stands, and then hugging her in the viral videos that flocked the internet.

Also read Amazing! Apart from Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma has immense respect and love for this person

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: TOI
 

Deepak Chahar Jaya Bhardwaj MS Dhoni Cricket Sports News CSK pacer Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma skipper TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
tellychakkar-mehmood's picture

About Author

Submitted by tellychakkar-mehmood on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 15:21

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Aww! Raj Singh Arora has the sweetest birthday wish for this special person
MUMBAI: Raj Singh Arora started his career as a VJ and started making music videos. He made his acting debut in the TV...
AMAZING! Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's journey in televion as she completes 13 years in the industry
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.  Ankita Lokhande completed 13 years ever...
Happiness! Deepak Chahar ties the knot
MUMBAI : India all-rounder Deepak Chahar got hitched with girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj in a private affair in Agra. He...
Anupamaa: Upcoming Challenge! THIS new member of Kapadia family to give a tough fight to Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: Brave Katha gets Mukesh Arrested, Katha and Kabir to cross paths
MUMBAI: Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment are known for some amazing shows and are once again coming with another show...
Veteran Actor Anjan Srivastav Celebrated His 74th Birthday With The Team Of 'Wagle Ki Duniya' and Hatsoff unit. The Event was also graced by Director Rajkumar Santoshi, Actor Dilip Joshi and a couple of his Close Friends From the Industry
MUMBAI: A Veteran who Is Truly an example Of Vivaciousness, Hardwork and unbeatable Energy has been the face and...
Recent Stories
Amazing! Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan to mark her Bollywood debut with THIS film
Amazing! Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan to mark her Bollywood debut with THIS film
Latest Video