OMG! Yuvraj Singh is up to this in Zurich; CHECK OUT

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has mesmerized the cricket fans with his cricket journey. In addition to his craft, he is also known for his sense of humour.
MUMBAI: Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has mesmerized the cricket fans with his cricket journey. He played a key role to help India win two world cups. A champion, he is an inspiration to many! In addition to his craft, he is also known for his sense of humour.

The charming cricketer, who is one of the most stylish left-handed batsmen, is pretty active on social media. Through Twitter and Instagram, he remains in touch with his fans and followers. He often shares pictures and videos from his personal and professional lives to treat his fans and followers. And his hilarious posts are a hit among fans.

In his latest series of pictures which he shared today, he can be seen giving some interesting posts. To accompany the same, he wrote a caption that totally deserves your as well as tennis player Roger Federer’s attention. Yes, you read that right!

Well, taking to Instagram and dropped the pictures from his Zurich diaries and wrote in the caption, “Zurich I am ready for you! ” followed by the hashtags #RogerTown #RogerWhereAreYou.

Netizens found Yuvraj Singh’s post super cute and dropped comments such as ‘Awwww so cute champ’, ‘Yuvi paji rocks’, and ‘King of cricket’, among others.

Check out the post here.

 

 

What do you think of Yuvraj Singh's post? Tell us in the comment section.

Latest Video