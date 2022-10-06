HOLIDAY VIBES! Virender Sehwag’s CLICKS from his Uttarakhand diaries are UNMISSABLE

It seems Virender Sehwag is enjoying exploring different parts of India. Today, he took to Instagram and uploaded some pictures from his Uttarakhand diaries.

 

Virender Sehwag

MUMBAI: It seems Virender Sehwag is enjoying exploring different parts of India.

The former cricketer, who is widely regarded as one of the most destructive batsmen of all time, is quite active on social media. Also popular as Viru, he often shares posts on his Instagram handle to treat his fans. Fans too look forward to his posts. Needless to say, he enjoys a huge and crazy fan following. On the photo-sharing application, he currently has more than seven million followers.

Today, Virender Sehwag took to Instagram and uploaded some pictures from his Uttarakhand diaries. In the pictures, he can be seen posing against the backdrop of mountains. To accompany the pictures, he wrote a meaningful caption. “If you think you’ve peaked, find a new mountain” he wrote followed by the hashtags #nature #mountains #uttarakhand #himalayas. Complementing the pictures, a social media user wrote, “These are such awesome pics @virendersehwag bhai! God bless! So many mountains on Earth and Moon :)” while another commented, “Wel come to dev bhoomi Uttarakhand sir” 

As mentioned earlier, the former cricketer is quite active on the social media platform. And he regularly updates fans about his whereabouts. A few days ago, Virender Sehwag was spotted at the Attari border. He shared two pictures from the visit and wrote in the caption, “A visit to the border #attari #goosebumps”

Check out both the posts below.

What do you think of the cricketer’s latest post? Tell us in the comment section.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Virender Sehwag Netizens Sports Stars Instagram Aarti Sehwag TellyChakkar Cricketers Viru Social media
