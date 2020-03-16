Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Sharma is up to this with his ladylove

MUMBAI: Rohit Sharma, who made his India debut as early as 2007, is also one of the most popular cricketers. His game has impressed the cricket freaks. He is the only cricketer in the world having three double centuries in one day international. The dashing right-handed opening batsman is an inspiration to many.

On the personal front, Rohit is married to Ritika Sajdeh. Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh are one of the most popular and lovely couples. The two never fail to set major relationship goals for their fans and followers. They are blessed with a daughter, born in December 2018. Rohit is pretty active on social media. In addition to pictures from his work life, he often shares pictures with his family.

Also read: Amazing! Cricketer Mithali Raj’s fans are going gaga over this post; find out why

Today, taking to his Instagram handle, the cricketer dropped a breathtakingly beautiful picture from his vacation. Going by the picture, it seems he is spending quality time with his ladylove amidst nature and he is loving every bit of it. They can be seen posing against gorgeous scenic beauty, setting major couple goals. “This is all I need for the next few days…” wrote the cricketer. Fans are going gaga over the picture and have showered the couple with love. Many social media users took to the comment section and dropped love emojis. The lovebirds are not just giving couple goals but also travel goals.

What do you think of Rohit Sharma’s latest Instagram picture? Tell us in the comment section.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates on your favourite celebrities.

Also read: Summer Vibes! Check out KL Rahul’s OH-SO-COOL lifestyle in this video