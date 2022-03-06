Kya Baat Hai! Sania Mirza and her son are up to this in Paris

MUMBAI: One of the most popular and stylish sports stars, Sania Mirza never fails to woo her fans with her sporting skills and also social media presence. She is a pretty active social media user and often comes up with interesting reels.

The ace tennis player currently has more than nine million followers on Instagram. In addition to sharing pictures from her professional life, Sania often shares a slice of life to treat her Instagram family. Her social media page is home to innumerable pictures and videos.

Also Read: Fabulous! Take a look at KL Rahul's luxury car collection

Taking to social media, the athlete has now shared a series of pictures, wherein she revealed what she does whenever she visits Paris. Sharing some delightful pictures with her son, she wrote, “The customary Eiffel Tower yearly visit” Reacting to the post, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder said, “My happy boy” Check out the pictures here.

A few days ago, Sania Mirza dropped a video, revealing what kind of girl she loves. Any guesses about her choice? Well, she said, “I love a girl who can slay one day and look homeless the next.” Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, “Balance baby ” followed by the hashtags #homeless #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit . A social media user appreciated her, saying, “Hamari pyari sania . Love her for being her” while another said, “love ur simplicity and how grounded u r ” However, there are some who are not very pleased with the video. One of such users wrote, “Sania you are pretty with and without makeup and you have an amazing game. Please don't romanticize poverty and homelessness even if it is a trend.” Take a look below at the video.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

Also read: Revealed! Sania Mirza loves this kind of girl; WATCH VIDEO