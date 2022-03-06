Kya Baat Hai! Sania Mirza and her son are up to this in Paris

Sania Mirza, who is one of the most popular and stylish sports stars, is a pretty active social media user.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 21:53
Kya Baat Hai! Sania Mirza and her son are up to this in Paris

MUMBAI: One of the most popular and stylish sports stars, Sania Mirza never fails to woo her fans with her sporting skills and also social media presence. She is a pretty active social media user and often comes up with interesting reels. 

The ace tennis player currently has more than nine million followers on Instagram. In addition to sharing pictures from her professional life, Sania often shares a slice of life to treat her Instagram family. Her social media page is home to innumerable pictures and videos. 

Also Read: Fabulous! Take a look at KL Rahul's luxury car collection

Taking to social media, the athlete has now shared a series of pictures, wherein she revealed what she does whenever she visits Paris. Sharing some delightful pictures with her son, she wrote, “The customary Eiffel Tower yearly visit” Reacting to the post, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder said, “My happy boy” Check out the pictures here. 

A few days ago, Sania Mirza dropped a video, revealing what kind of girl she loves. Any guesses about her choice? Well, she said, “I love a girl who can slay one day and look homeless the next.” Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, “Balance baby ” followed by the hashtags #homeless #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit . A social media user appreciated her, saying, “Hamari pyari sania . Love her for being her” while another said, “love ur simplicity and how grounded u r ” However, there are some who are not very pleased with the video. One of such users wrote, “Sania you are pretty with and without makeup and you have an amazing game. Please don't romanticize poverty and homelessness even if it is a trend.” Take a look below at the video.

Keep reading this space for more updates. 

Also read: Revealed! Sania Mirza loves this kind of girl; WATCH VIDEO

Sania Mirza Instagram Tennis player Athlete Sports Stars of India Instagram reel Sports News Video TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 21:53

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Interesting! Sidhu Moose Wala passes away: Gippy Grewal threatens legal action if Sidhu’s unreleased works get leaked
MUMBAI: Sidhu Moose Wala’s death has shook the nation and not just that, KK followed his way to heaven pretty soon and...
Kya Baat Hai! Sania Mirza and her son are up to this in Paris
MUMBAI: One of the most popular and stylish sports stars, Sania Mirza never fails to woo her fans with her sporting...
Amazing! Parth Samthaan steals the limelight in these pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
AWESOME! Anushka Sen sets major goals to don Street-wear outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Wow! Shaheer Sheikh buys a new property, shares pics from the construction site
MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most popular and hottest stars in telly town. He has worked in a number of...
EXCLUSIVE! Karan V Grover and Sayli Salunkhe's upcoming show on Star Bharat by Sandip Sikcand gets a TITLE
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of giving you all the latest updates from the television world. We all...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Sidhu Moose Wala passes away: Gippy Grewal threatens legal action if Sidhu’s unreleased works get leaked
Interesting! Sidhu Moose Wala passes away: Gippy Grewal threatens legal action if Sidhu’s unreleased works get leaked
Latest Video