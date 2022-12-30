Legendary footballer Pele passes away at 82

MUMBAI: Legendary football star Pele, passed away aged 82 at a hospital in Sao Paulo on 29th December after succumbing to a long battle with colon cancer. His daughter Kely Nascimento shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram account and wrote, “Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace”

Football is a game that has been loved through different walks of life. The euphoria of watching the game is something that evokes various emotions in people. And while many stalwarts have played the game with hearts and souls, Pete from Sao Paulo, Brazil, was someone who captured the true essence of the game like never before.

Pele for many was more than a football player. He embodied the term ‘o jogo bonito’ (the beautiful game), like no one ever did before. He was a sportsman much ahead of his time and the way he played in the 1950’s and 1960’s many cannot think of even today.

The techniques Pele used during his days one might have seen today. He played 14 World Cup games out of which he lost just 2, because of injury. He scored 12 goals with 8 assists to score a total of 20 goals in 14 games.

In comparison, Lionel Messi has scored 21 goals in 26 matches. If Pele had played that many games, he wou;ld have scored nearly 37 goals! From Sao Paulo to Kolkata, Pele has ruled hearts.

Credit-Indianexpress