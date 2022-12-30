In light of Rishabh Pant’s serious accident, let us take a look at some other sportsmen who were left seriously injured or dead because of an accident

MUMBAI: Today, the news that well-known Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant had met with an accident while returning from Delhi to Uttarakhand, was all over the internet. While he was driving back, his car hit the divider and caught fire near the Delhi-Dehradun highway near Roorkee. Some locals helped him out and rushed him to a nearby hospital. The accident has left him with several injuries on his head, knee, shin, and he probably even has a fracture in his leg.

In light of this, let us take a look and remember some athletes who have also had dangerous accidents, and have either been severely injured or have passed away.

Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest basketball players of his time. For his entire career, he played for the Los Angeles Lakers and has won 5 NBA championships. On January 26, 2020, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, along with 6 other people died as the helicopter they were travelling in crashed into the side of a mountain near Los Angeles. The helicopter burst up in flames, and everyone, including Kobe and his daughter, died on impact.

Andrew Symonds

Andrew Symonds was a well-known Australian international cricketer who played all formats of cricket as an all-rounder. He was a key player for 2 world cup winning teams. On 12th May of this year, Symonds met with a road accident as his car left the road and rolled. When paramedics arrived on the scene, he was declared dead.

Hansie Cronje

The South-African international cricketer, Hansie Cronje was the captain of the South African national cricket team in the 1960’s. He brought victory for his team in 27 test matches and 99 ODI’s. He was even voted as the 11th greatest South African in 2004. In 2022, the cricketer was on a flight from Johannesburg to his home in George, and due to low visibility in the clouds and faulty navigation equipment, the plane crashed into Outeniqua Mountains. Cronje and the two pilots were killed on impact.

Mohammed Shami

Indian International cricketer, Mohammed Shami Ahmed is one of the best bowlers, who plays for the Indian National team in all game formats as a right-arm fast bowler. In March 2018, Shami was injured in a car accident as he was travelling from Dehradun to New Delhi. However, the cricketer only sustained some minor head injuries and stitches on top of his right eye. His car was completely wrecked in the collision.

